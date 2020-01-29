Teen charged for gun, drugs, and spitting on officer’s face

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old was arrested after he was found with a semi-automatic handgun, marijuana in his backpack, and spitting on an officer’s face while in custody on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers Witmer and Aziza were patrolling downtown Lancaster when they spotted two males riding bikes along South Prince Street, one of whom, fitting the description of a previous robbery.

The two were biking north towards the city when the 17-year-old separated and headed east towards East Strawberry Street.

The patrolling officers split up; Aziza was able to make contact with the male continuing north while Witmer headed east looking for the teen.

Witmer was tipped by Lancaster Safety Coalition the teen was seen on camera heading through an alley on foot. After surveying the area, Witmer found the 17-year-old’s bike and eventually located him in a backyard on the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Nearby officers were notified and Witmer proceeded to search for weapons on the teen. During the search, however, the 17-year-old was struggling with Witmer, trying to free his hands.

When other officers arrived to assist, the teen attempted to reach towards his waistband but was subdued. They discovered the teen had a semi-automatic handgun in his pants in addition to marijuana packaged for sale and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

Once in custody, the teen also spat on Witmer’s face twice.

The 17-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession with intent to deliver, marijuana possession drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, and one-way roadways.

He is now detentioned at the Youth Intervention Center.