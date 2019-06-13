Lancaster

16-year-old dies after stabbing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police in Lancaster are investigating the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy.

Police believe the teen was stabbed during a fight between two groups of people, in the 900 block of Fremont Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died early Thursday. His name has not been released. 

No arrests have been made.

Police are trying to find out who else was involved in the fight, so they can be interviewed. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.

