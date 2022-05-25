COLUMBIA, PA. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possessing a fully loaded gun on Tuesday, May 24 in Columbia, Lancaster County.

According to Columbia Borough Police, at around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of North Sixth Street, the 16-year-old was found to be in possession of a fully-loaded Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun that was concealed in his waistband.

He was placed under arrest and charged with several violations of the Uniform Firearms Act. He was then taken to the Youth Intervention Center.

This arrest comes hours after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing over a dozen people.