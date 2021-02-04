Teenager dies after car crash in East Cocalico Township

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager was pronounced dead after a car crash Wednesday night on East Church Street in East Cocalico Township according to police.

A pick-up truck driven by 17-year-old Jeremy Martin from Ephrata struck a tree just before 11 p.m.

According to East Cocalico Township police, there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.

This accident is still under investigation and police ask any witnesses to contact Officer Christopher Luongo of the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.