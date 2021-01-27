Teenager dies in crash on Pa. Turnpike in Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died on Tuesday afternoon after losing control of his car on the Pa. Turnpike in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster Coroner’s Office.

The driver, and only person in the vehicle, 19-year-old Oscar Cruz-Barahona, was driving eastbound on the Pa. Turnpike in Clay Township, Lancaster County when he lost control of his vehicle.

He tried exiting the highway in the area of Kleinfeltersville Road the vehicle rolled several times and Cruz-Barahona was ejected from the vehicle.

Cruz-Barahona, a Norristown resident, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the incident.