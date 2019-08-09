Teen’s 3rd-degree murder charge withdrawn in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they have dropped a third-degree murder charge against a Lancaster County teenager who told them he didn’t think a gun was loaded when fatally shot a 19-year-old man last month.

The 17-year-old is charged instead as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter, receiving stolen property, and a firearms offense regarding the incident in Columbia on July 29, when Nicholas Mills died after he was shot in his home at North Third and Walnut streets.

The district attorney’s office said the teen is no longer charged as an adult because the law only allows certain charges against juveniles to be filed in adult criminal court. Prosecutors could petition to have the juvenile case moved to criminal court and are exploring that option.

“At the time of initial charges, there was probable cause to support a third-degree murder charge,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “As the investigation progressed, police were eventually able to speak with witnesses at the home that night, including the only surviving adult witness, who could not be located initially.”

Because the teen is no longer charged as an adult, authorities are barred from releasing his name and other details about the charges.

Authorities previously said the teen approached officers as they were trying to save Mills, who had collapsed on the sidewalk outside his home. They said the boy led one of the officers to Mills’ apartment and pointed to a silver handgun in a rear room.

He told the officer: “I didn’t mean for this to happen. I’m sorry.” He then pulled a spent 9mm casing from his pocket, according to charging documents.

Court records indicated the teen was handling the pistol in the apartment. When an adult warned him not to play with it, the teen removed the magazine and the gun then discharged.