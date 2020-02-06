Live Now
Teens charged as adults for New Year's Eve robbery, assault

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elijah Deliz, left, and Jeswel Tirado

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two 17-year-olds are charged as adults after authorities say they robbed and pistol-whipped a person during a New Year’s Eve marijuana buy.

Elijah Deliz, of Manor Township, and Jeswel Tirado, of Lancaster, are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and conspiracy.

Police said the victim met with Deliz and Tirado to buy marijuana from them but was struck on the head with a handgun and robbed of cash. They said the victim knew the pair through social media and was able to provide partial names and nicknames.

Deliz is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. Tirado was at the prison on $100,000 bail.

