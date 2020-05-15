Ten dogs seized from Lancaster County home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ten dogs are recovering after being rescued from a home in East Earl Township, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania SPCA said they were living in unacceptable conditions with no medical treatment.

“I mean, you just look at them and you feel the pain that they’re going through,” says Nicole Wilson, director of humane law enforcement.

Nine great Danes and one English bulldog were taken from the home after a complaint was filed with their office. The dogs were dangerously thin and had skin, ear, and eye infections.

“I mean, when you have the conjunctiva so swollen in the eye, that you don’t even see the eye anymore, that obviously is really dramatic,” Wilson said.

Wilson said breeding was to blame.

“When we were on location, [the owner] said she was planning on getting out of the breeding business, but the evidence would suggest otherwise,” Wilson said.

There’s been lots of evidence that breeding is a problem in Lancaster County. Wilson said sometimes it’s out of desperation.

“As dairy prices go down, farmers tend to try to come up with other ways with continuing income,” Wilson said.

The SPCA didn’t release the name of the dog’s owners — although charges are pending.

The SPCA’s job is never done — even in a pandemic — but Wilson said it’s a fight they’ll take on no matter what.

“We take the challenge of COVID very seriously. We obviously want to get everyone in the environment safe regardless of who they are or what the complaint is,” Wilson said.

The dogs are now recovering at the SPCA’s animal hospital in Philadelphia. Officials say if you suspect any animal mistreatment — even during this pandemic, please contact them.