Ten of thousands of vests handed out for children’s safety

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Kay Moyer made appearances in 71 schools last year. She is spreading a message that more Amish children need to wear reflective vests.

“It’s a big grassroots community effort to do this,” Moyer said.

She has others to help her. Since 2011, they’ve made and given away 30,000 vests.

Moyer said the vests are a simple piece of clothing that can help children in Plain communities. She said Amish children usually wear dark clothing while riding scooters on dark, rural roads.

“We will see anyone that wears the reflective vests probably 500 feet away,” she said.

Moyer says statistics show crashes are three times more likely to happen during the early morning or at dusk. She also encourages scooter and buggy flags.

However, she said her message of safety can be helped if drivers slow down.

“We could all start slowing down a bit and assume maybe somebody is along the road,” she said.