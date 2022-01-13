Testing of Muddy Run warning system to happen Jan. 18

DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — The warning system used to alert residents of an emergency at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility will be tested on Tuesday, Jan 18. at 10 a.m.

During the test, a tone will sound. This will be followed by the words “this is a test, this is a test.” The warning system test will last approximately two minutes, and no action by the public or any emergency organization needs to be taken.

The system is designed to warn the residents along a portion of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run. As part of comprehensive emergency preparedness plans, the system is sounded every three months.

Exelon Generation Company, LLC installed the system in 2003 as a way of warning the public, specifically cottage owners along the Susquehanna River.