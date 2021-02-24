Thaddeus Stevens Bridge to be closed for head-on crash reconstruction

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Investigators from the Manheim Township Police Department will be closing the Thaddeus Stevens Bridge in the 1100 block of Lititz Pike at noon Wednesday to perform a head-on crash reconstruction which took occurred Tuesday evening.

The bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 90 minutes while investigators perform the reconstruction.

Investigators are attempting to reconstruct the head-on collision that caused serious to life-threatening injuries to all occupants in both vehicles.

This crash remains under investigation and no further details were provided.

Any person who witnessed this crash incident should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.