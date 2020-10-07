The Center for Racial and Gender Equity opens in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For more than a century, the YWCA in Lancaster has had a mission to eliminate racism and empower women, but now that mission will get a greater focus.

“We have been working on this mission, but we will have an even greater focus on this mission,” said Stacie Blake, CEO of the YWCA in Lancaster.

To help their mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, the YWCA has opened the Center for Racial and Gender Equity.

Lancaster native Jasyme King is the center’s director.

“It’s all about creating space and letting everybody have a voice,” she told abc27. “We will eliminate a lot of those barriers, along with eliminating racism.”

King said the center will bring people to the table and give them educational tools so they know how to make a change.

“I think it starts with those conversations of knowing the foundational work of why racism exists,” King explained. “Then we can work to dismantle that.”

King said she realizes the task she is facing in Lancaster, where protesters have been adamant about fighting systemic racism through multiple demonstrations. “We’ll be able [to make change] by listening to the community and that will filter out areas we need to as far as leading and we’ll continue our work with learning.”

