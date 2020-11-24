The city of Lancaster announces interim police chief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The city of Lancaster announced Tuesday, Mayor Danene Sorace will bring the appointment of an Interim Chief of Police to City Council this evening.

John T. Bey will be presented to the council this evening for its consent. Bey, who retired this month as Superintendent of the 193rd Special Operations Comptroller Flight, 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in Middletown, would join the Bureau of Police on Dec. 7.

“As mayor, I have committed to build a stronger and more equitable Lancaster, block by block,” said Sorace. “The foundation of this requires public safety. And public safety is built on the trust between the community and the police. We have work to do, and we need a steady hand to lead our bureau and build the bonds of trust within our community. I believe John Bey can help us move forward.”

Bey’s extensive background in law enforcement includes expertise in communications, community policing, effective recruitment of minorities and women, managing budgets and resource allocation, and education and training. Bey previously served as the Chief of Police for the Middletown Bureau Police Department from Oct. 2014 through May 2017.

“I am deeply committed to a public, transparent, national search for a permanent Chief of Police, and Chief Bey shares my commitment to that process, which he knows our community must do to succeed,” said Sorace.

The City will soon begin a nationwide search for a permanent police chief.