LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is searching for a permanent Chief of Police and they are turning to their community for input.

The Community and Police Working Group is hosting a listening session via Zoom Webinar, where viewers can provide insight on what priorities will be for the Bureau of Police moving forward.

Attendants must register prior to the Zoom Webinar.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.