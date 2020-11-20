The Extra Give focusing on helping organizations this year despite pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The warehouse for the Power Packs Project, a meal program that is meant to feed families with school children on the weekends, has extra food tucked away in it.
The non-profit that serves Lebanon and Lancaster counties say they need more money to face the needs that they’re facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year The Extra Give, a day of online giving, is seen as essential to help the 522 organizations participating, like Power Packs.
With the pandemic The Extra Give is focusing less on in-person events and focusing heavily on their online presence, including things like webcasts.
Every donation this year goes a little further thanks to money given my sponsors and every dollar counts.
