The GIANT Company partners with Flashfood app, available in four Lancaster stores

LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) —The GIANT Company is partnering with the Flashfood app, available at four GIANT stores in Lancaster.

Flashflood allows shoppers to purchase fresh food, including produce, meat, deli, and bakery products, nearing its best before date at significantly reduced prices.

Starting today, the Flashfood app is available at four GIANT stores in Lancaster including 1008 Lititz Pike; 550 Centerville Rd; 1360 Columbia Ave; and 1605 Lititz Pike.

“The GIANT Company is committed to doing everything it can to preserve the communities we live and work in for future generations, and reducing food waste is central to our efforts,” said Sepideh Burkett, vice president of store support, The GIANT Company. “Working with Flashfood, not only will we be providing our customers with savings on safe, high-quality food items, but we’ll also continue to minimize our environmental impact by diverting even more food waste away from landfills.”

Purchases are made directly through the app and shoppers pick up their orders the same day from the Flashfood zone located inside the participating GIANT store.

“The last few months have dramatically altered consumers’ food habits. Collectively we are remembering how vital the grocery store is for our communities,” says Josh Domingues, Flashfood founder & CEO. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with The GIANT Company for this pilot in Lancaster. This is a time where people need to save money more than ever. The way that GIANT is providing the community with an innovative way to save money while reducing food waste through the Flashfood app is incredible!”

To date, Flashfood has partnered with five grocery chains to divert more than 5 million pounds of food, which is the equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions of driving 4.3 million miles in a car.

In addition to launching the Flashfood app, The GIANT Company also has recycling and donation programs in place.