The Lancaster branch of the NAACP working to inform and support voters

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — With election day just one month away, the Lancaster branch of the NAACP is working to inform, motivate, and support Lancaster voters.

The organization has been helping people register to vote at tables in the community, as well as holding candidate nights for voters to learn about the names on their ballots.

Blanding Watson, president of the Lancaster NAACP branch, encourages voters to research candidates’ views on important topics like economics, criminal justice, and health. “I encourage people to think about those things and how [they] will affect them presently and also in the future,” he said.

With this year marking the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, Watson says, “We want to celebrate all those who worked, often at the risk of life and health, to guarantee this right to vote.”

The Lancaster Branch of the NAACP plans to hold two or three more candidate nights before Nov. 3, says Watson. They will also have a table at Musser Park this Saturday where community members can register to vote and learn about the upcoming election.

See this article to learn more about mail-in voting in Pennsylvania. You can register to vote here.