The race for the top law enforcement officer in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — ABC27 is Your Local Election Headquarters. Here’s a closer look at the race to become the top law enforcement officer in Lancaster County.

Both DA candidates are vying for Craig Steadman’s job. Stedman has been the County DA for the last 12 years. Stedman, a Republican, is leaving the position to run against Gregory Paulson, a Democrat, to be the Lancaster County Judge.

The candidates for the Lancaster County District Attorney position are Heather Adams and Hobie Crystle. Adams is a Republican who has worked more than a decade in the state Attorney General’s office. Her opponent, Crystle, is a Democrat who has more than 30 years of experience as a Criminal Defense Lawyer. Adams wants to focus on the opioid crisis and crystal wants to focus on treatment over punishment in crimes that don’t threaten public safety.

For the last 80 years, the Lancaster County District Attorney has been promoted to the position from within the office. This is the first race in eight decades that both candidates would be elected from outside of the office.

