LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — When the days get longer, warmer, and sunnier, there are tons of fun things to do outdoors in Lancaster County. Whether you’re interested in playing mini golf, learning about history, or just going for a hike, here’s a list of things to enjoy outside this summer.

Camping

There are several places to camp around Lancaster County, good for RVs or tents. Check out the map below to learn more about campsites around the county:

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Cherry Crest is known for its corn maze, but it also has other attractions like barnyard animals to meet, festivals and live music, kids play areas, apple blasters, farm tours, and more.

Cost: Tickets start at $21.95 for July through November

Location: 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks

Learn more here

Dutch Wonderland

With more than 35 rides, attractions, and shows, Dutch Wonderland is a well-known family favorite in Lancaster County. It includes a water play area and a place to see life-like dinosaurs and dig for fossils in sand pits.

Cost: Tickets start at $55 online

Location: 2249 E. Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

Learn more here

Ghost Tours of Lancaster and Strasburg

Lancaster offers guided history tours of the city (more information below), but if you’re looking for something spookier, you could try this ghost tour. Join a candlelight walking tour in Lancaster City or Strasburg to hear some ghostly tales.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Cost: $20 per adult, $15 per kid 4-12

Location for Lancaster: Departs from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Penn Square (intersection of Kind and Queen streets)

Location for Strasburg: Departs from 1 E. Main St., the corner and Main and Decatur streets

Learn more here

Hiking

Lancaster County has dozens of parks, trails, and nature preserves to explore year-round. Wander scenic overlooks, trails lined with wildflowers, historical sites, and more around the county.

Learn more about preserves managed by the Lancaster Conservancy here

Learn more about trails associated with the county here

Historic Lancaster Walking Tour

Join a guided tour of downtown Lancaster to learn about the city’s history.

Cost: $8 per adult, $1 for kids 5-18

Location: Tours start at the Lancaster Visitor Center in Penn Square

Learn more here

Kayaking

The Susquehanna River is a beautiful place for kayaking. Chiques Rock Outfitters, with locations in Columbia and Marietta, is one place that offers kayak rentals. You can rent kayaks to paddle the river on your own or with a guide. Chiques Rock Outfitters also offers bike rentals and packages for bike/kayak excursions.

Cost: Single kayak rentals from Chiques Rock Outfitters start at $15.90 per hour

Learn more here

Lancaster County Parks public programs

The Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation offers programs including animal education, hikes, crafts, and more. Some programs are geared toward kids, while others are open to people of all ages.

Cost: Varies, usually $10 or less per person

Location: Varies

Learn more here

Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum

This isn’t your typical museum — it’s a village of buildings preserving and educating people about Pennsylvania German heritage and material culture. Wander the historic buildings, check out gardens tended by the Heirloom Seed Project, and meet people who use some of the tools collected for the site.

Cost: $12 per adult, $8 per child 3-11

Location: 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster

Learn more here

Long’s Park Summer Music Series

Enjoy outdoor concerts at the Long’s Park Amphitheater Summer Music Series. Start settling in around 7 p.m. on concert days, and enjoy music beginning at 7:30. The amphitheater has been hosting musicians in Lancaster for 60 years.

Cost: Pay what you can

Location: 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster

Learn more here

Penn Cinema Drive-In movies

There’s something extra special about drive-in movies. Penn Cinema in Lititz, Lancaster County, offers drive-in movies during the summer in addition to its regular movie theater showings.

Cost: Varies

Location: 541 Airport Road, Lititz

Learn more here

Refreshing Mountain

Refreshing Mountain offers cabin rentals and overnight retreats during the summer, but one of its more unique offerings is its zipline and adventure courses. The site has three zipline courses that take visitors soaring through the trees, plus elevated obstacle courses to navigate. Refreshing Mountain also has escape rooms, a wildlife center, a community pool, and more.

Cost: Varies; small group zipline adventures start at $49

Location: 455 Camp Road, Stevens

Learn more here

Strasburg Scooter Tours

Enjoy a guided tour of covered bridges or Lancaster’s famous Amish country while riding a two- or three-wheeled scooter. Tours run in Strasburg and Bird-in-Hand. Strasburg Scooter Tours was recognized as a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner.

Cost: Varies

Strasburg location: 246 N. Decatur St.

Bird-in-Hand location: 2705 Old Philadelphia Pike

Learn more here

The Tanger Arboretum

The Louise Arnold Tanger Arboretum is located on the grounds of LancasterHistory. It includes over 100 varieties of mature trees, which are labeled for guests exploring on their own. Visitors can walk around the arboretum and recently added Dwarf Conifer Reference Garden guided by maps available at LancasterHistory Visitor Services, or they can participate in a guided group tour. The arboretum is open to the public from dawn to dusk.

Cost: Free for self-guided exploration

Location: 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster

Learn more here

Village Greens Miniature Golf

Lancaster County has several miniature golf courses, including the best mini golf course in Pennsylvania according to a Stacker analysis of Tripadvisor data. Located in Strasburg, Village Greens Miniature Golf combines plants and putting. Two courses over 13 acres are gardened with flora that changes with the seasons. Village Greens was voted the best mini golf course in the county by Lancaster County Magazine readers for five years in a row.

Cost: Village Greens mini golf tickets start at $10 for adults and $8 for kids and seniors

Location: 1444 Village Road, Strasburg

Learn more here