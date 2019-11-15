Third robbery suspect surrenders to Lancaster Police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)– A man wanted in connection with a September robbery has turned himself in.

Police said Lamel Yelverton surrendered on Thursday afternoon.

He is accused of robbing a man with the help of two young women on September 25.

The women Calliope Davido and Breania Ansman were arrested on September 26.

Police said the three suspects followed the victim home.

While the women tried to get into his home Yelverton pulled out a knife and demanded money. When the victim refused one of the women sprayed pepper spray on the victim’s face.

The suspects then left the scene with the victim’s car after stealing his keys.

Police said they were able to identify the female suspects after looking at surveillance video.

Detectives did not identify Yelverton until later in the investigation.

He turned himself in a day after an arrest warrant was filed.