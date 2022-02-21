Thousands of pounds of ice: Where the Lititz Fire & Ice sculptures come from

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fire & Ice Festival in Lititz this week features 64 blocks of ice carved into smaller sculptures and 14 larger sculptures comprised of 105 additional blocks of ice. DiMartino Ice provides the ice sculptures for the event.

Ice sculptor and DiMartino Ice Operations Manager Jared McAlister has been carving ice since he was 14 years old, and he’s continued the work for about 22 years. It’s the family business, he said; his grandfather started the company and now his uncle is its president.

McAlister has been to the Fire & Ice Festival with his coworkers every year that he’s been old enough to come, traveling from Westmoreland County where DiMartino Ice is based to Lititz, Lancaster County, for the event.

DiMartino Ice makes the smaller sculptures for the event beforehand and transports them to Lititz in refrigerated trucks, but the larger sculptures have to be carved on sight. This process starts with a Fire & Ice sponsor telling the company how many blocks of ice they want for their sculpture.

Then, McAlister said, he and his coworkers will work with the sponsors to determine what the sculptures should look like. This year, several of the sculptures reference the Olympics with designs like a bobsled and skiers and snowboarders.

One of the sculptures McAlister carved includes nine blocks of ice, each of which weighs about 300 pounds, sculptured into a nearly 10-foot-tall Nittany Lion construction worker. McAlister said it takes about two and a half hours to carve something like that.

The ice sculpting is mainly done using modified power tools like chainsaws, which are adapted to carve ice instead of wood, McAlister explained. “There’s not a lot of ice carvers out there, so we kind of have to make our own tools sometimes,” he added.

The ideal conditions for carving ice include temperatures around 15-20 degrees and cloudy weather, McAlister said. This year, rain caused some challenges for the sculptures, but they were shielded with tarps and protected with dry ice to try to minimize any erosion from the rain.

The next challenge for the sculptures will be heat, with temperatures supposed to hover around 60 degrees for multiple days during the festival. Rebecca Branle, executive director of Venture Lititz, explained that the smaller sculptures will be put out in waves throughout the week to try to ensure that people visiting at any time get to see some icy art.