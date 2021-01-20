Three men smash Sunoco windows in Lancaster Township, steal smoking accessories

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Police Department said three men smashed out the windows and robbed a Sunoco gas station in Lancaster Township Tuesday morning.

According to police, the three suspects used a cinderblock to break into and rob the gas station, located at 1000 Columbia Ave. around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say the suspects stole multiple pieces of smoking paraphernalia from before fleeing on foot.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking here.