Three Penn Manor students injured in bus crash

Thursday morning a Penn Manor School District bus was involved in a crash at Manor Blvd. and Charlestown Rd. that injured three high school students, the district said on their website.

All students and the driver were evaluated at the scene by emergency medical technicians and the school nurse.

One student was transported to the hospital with a head injury and two students were treated on sight for minor injuries.

The students were transferred to another bus and transported to school, Penn Manor has contacted the parents of all students who were on the bus.

The bus was carrying sixteen students when it collided with a car. The crash is under investigation.