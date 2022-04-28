LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a delivery truck and two parked school buses occurred in Lancaster during the morning hours of Thursday, April 29.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, shortly after 8 a.m., the Lancaster City Police responded to the 600 block of East Walnut Street. The incident was first called in as a fire incident due to smoke coming from the involved vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to determine that the incident was an accident that involved at least three vehicles, one of which was smoking.

The crash involved a delivery truck, which was owned by the School District of Lancaster, crashing into a legally parked school bus. The parked school bus was pushed forward into another school bus that was parked in front of it.

Only the driver of the delivery truck was involved in the accident. No one was inside either school bus at the time of the accident. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time, and the accident is currently under investigation.