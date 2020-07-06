Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

Three vehicles hit by gunfire Sunday morning in Lancaster Township

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating after three vehicles were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Newton Road in Lancaster Township just before 1 a.m.

Police received several calls about a large and disruptive party at a nearby home.

Investigators say there were nearly 100 people at the party and when police arrived on scene people ran and drove away.

According to police two people fired multiple rounds outside of the home.

No one was injured.

Police say a handgun was recovered that was previously reported stolen in York.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” on crimewatchpa.com.

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss