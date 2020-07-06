Three vehicles hit by gunfire Sunday morning in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police are investigating after three vehicles were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Newton Road in Lancaster Township just before 1 a.m.

Police received several calls about a large and disruptive party at a nearby home.

Investigators say there were nearly 100 people at the party and when police arrived on scene people ran and drove away.

According to police two people fired multiple rounds outside of the home.

No one was injured.

Police say a handgun was recovered that was previously reported stolen in York.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” on crimewatchpa.com.

