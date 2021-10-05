Three-year-old and a five-month-old hospitalized in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old and a five-month-old were among the six injured during a two-car crash at the intersection of Clay Road and Pinehill Road in Warwick Township Saturday afternoon.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), dispatchers were made aware of the incident when an automated in-car reporting system relayed sounds of screaming and crying emanating from the crash scene.

Police say a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jean Lare, 60, of Lititz, failed to stop at the intersection when she collided with a 2016 Ford F-150, causing it to flip over into an adjacent field.

The two children along with an adult female passenger and the driver suffered “moderate to major crash-related injuries.”

Reports indicate Lare and one other occupant were transported to hospitals. Lare was cited via summons for a stop sign violation and for Careless Driving.