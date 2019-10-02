Tips wanted in convenience store robbery

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a Turkey Hill store on Saturday.

Manheim Township police released photos from the store in East Petersburg.

They said a clerk had the register drawer open when the man entered around 5:30 a.m. He approached the clerk, took hold of her hands, and told her that he had a gun.

He fled after getting money from the register.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-569-6401.

