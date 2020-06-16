Title: Summer camps opening during coronavirus pandemic

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – Some summer camps are are still happening during the coronavirus pandemic.

In late May Governor Tom Wolf (could be good to link to his guidelines) released guidelines on how summer camps could open.

Some of the guidelines included mask wearing or staff, and special social distancing.

Those guidelines have kept some camps from opening, but the Lancaster Science Factory has opened its doors to campers.

Director of the Lancaster Science Factory, Amanda Bakay said in order to limit possible spread of infection they have limited the number of campers, take every child’s temperature in the morning, and require more hand washing.