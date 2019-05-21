Tornado had winds up to 105 mph, weather service says Video Video

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) - A tornado that touched down in northern Lancaster County during Sunday's strong thunderstorm had top winds of 105 mph, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

A storm survey team determined the EF-1 twister first formed near the Oak Ridge Mobile Home Park in West Cocalico Township shortly after 8 p.m. Dozens of trees were uprooted or snapped in the area, and there is minor structural damage to some of the homes. Wind speeds were estimated to be near 100 mph at that time.

The tornado then moved northeast and came very close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The toll highway had to be temporarily closed due to fallen trees and debris.

The twister then moved on to Kline Road where it damaged roofs on three houses, damaged a mobile home, and overturned a storage shed. Three people reported minor injuries from flying debris.

The survey team said the tornado left a one-mile path of damage that was 125 yards wide.