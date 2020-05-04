Town halls to address Covid-19 among African Americans

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As the state continues to gather information regarding cases of Covid-19, there are some who notice a trend.

Pennsylvania NAACP President Kenneth Houston said he’s noticed that around 30% of COVID-19 cases in the state are black, even though African Americans only make up 12% of Pennsylvania’s population.

“That is one of the things we were deeply troubled about,” Houston said.

He told ABC27 News that the coronavirus pandemic is exposing what he’s know for a while. “Health issues in general even before COVID-19 had a profound impact on minorities and people of color.”

The Pennsylvania NAACP is now hosting virtual town halls to discuss the virus’s impact on the Black community.

Houston said it’s feared the impacts from the pandemic will last for years in the African American community. “That’s why the NAACP is taking a very aggressive approach to addressing these issues,” he said.

That state also has a task force that is examining how COVID-19 is impacting minorities.

Houston said getting more information out will create stronger communities.

“COVID-19, tragic as it is, we can use this as a vehicle and opportunity to unite all people of color and all people’s everywhere,” Houston said.

The NAACP plans on holding the town halls on Thursday. You can see them here.