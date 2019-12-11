‘Toys for Tots Challenge’ in Lancaster and York Counties

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday the “Toys for Tots Challenge” continues, hosted by 96-1 SOX. All toy and monetary donations stay local to help those in York and Lancaster Counties. The goal is to collect 7,500 toys by Friday.

96-1 SOX morning show DJ ‘Bobby D’ is ‘Santa D’. He broadcasts live on the Route 462 bridge while collecting new, unwrapped toys for the radio station’s 22nd annual Toys for Tots campaign. Over the past 6 decades, the Toys for Tots program has distributed over 400 million toys. All monetary donations will help the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve provide children in York and Lancaster counties with a gift under their Christmas tree.

“The past four years since we started the bridge challenge have been so rewarding,” said Santa D. “It is truly magical to watch people from different backgrounds come together as one with a common goal; to help a chubby guy in a red suit help other families. In the four years I’ve lived on the bridge we collected over 24,000 new unwrapped toy donations, and thousands of dollars in monetary donations. It truly is a Christmas miracle to watch neighbors helping neighbors I cannot say thank you enough.”

The donation drop-off site will be located on the Columbia side of the bridge. The last day of the toy drive is December 13.

For more information, you can contact Santa D’s Little Helper 96-1 SOX Promotions Director Lee Jacoby at 717- 847-5592 or lee.jacoby@cumulus.com.