Tractor-trailer accident shuts down Newport Road in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday morning’s winter weather caused a tractor-trailer accident, closing Newport Road in Warwick Township, according to police.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says the tractor-trailer lost control and hit a utility pole, leading to a roadway blockage due to the downed pole and wires.

Utility crews have been notified. Police say they are unsure when the roadway will be cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Traffic will be detoured at Route 501 and Newport Road as well as at Brunnerville Road and East Newport Road.