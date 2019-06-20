Traffic changes coming near Crossings shopping center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Even before Wegmans went into the Crossings at Conestoga Creek, Michael Venezia saw problems outside his home at the intersection of Good Drive and Oreville Road.

Now that some drivers use it as a way to avoid traffic on Harrisburg Pike, Venezia says the problems have gotten worse.

“If you pull up my address on Google Maps and go to satellite imagery, there is an accident on the corner,” he said.

East Hempfield Township leaders on Wednesday signed off on a plan to add a traffic light to the intersection. Township leaders say it would ideally slow drivers looking for a shortcut.

“The addition of the traffic light, while it may slow things down occasionally, I think is going to be a very positive thing for those of us who live here,” Venezia said.

The township will also take traffic off Farmdale Road by forcing cars coming from the shopping center to turn right on Oreville Road.

Extra turn lanes are planned for drivers heading to Marietta Pike from Good Drive.

Township manager Cindy Schweitzer said East Hempfield still needs to design the changes.

None of this will come at a cost to taxpayers. The township negotiated a price for traffic updates when the Crossings at Conestoga Creek was approved.

“We received $1.2 million the developer,” Schweitzer said. “That’s the funds that are being used for this project.”

Schweitzer said they anticipate construction to begin early in 2020.