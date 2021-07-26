Traffic stop in Penn Township leads to discovery of bundles of heroin

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An Alexandria man is facing potential felony offenses after a traffic stop uncovered nine bundles of heroin in his car.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police pulled over the 31-year-old man’s car for a vehicle code violation. After talking with the driver, the responding patrol officer noticed drug-related behaviors.

Police towed the vehicle and obtained a warrant where they found nine bundles of heroin in the steering column along with other controlled substances.

Charges including a felony for possession with intent to deliver are pending. A warrant is processing for the driver’s last known address.

