Trash truck stuck under bridge in Manheim Township

Lancaster
Photo credit: Lancaster CRIMEWATCH

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A trash truck is stuck under the N. Marshall St. Amtrak bridge.

The truck is stuck on the southbound side of the bridge in Manheim Township.

Traffic will be detoured for a couple hours until the truck is removed.

Amtrak police have taken over the scene.

