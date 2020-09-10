MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A trash truck is stuck under the N. Marshall St. Amtrak bridge.
The truck is stuck on the southbound side of the bridge in Manheim Township.
Traffic will be detoured for a couple hours until the truck is removed.
Amtrak police have taken over the scene.
- Thyroid Cancer WebChat
- Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for killing his friend in Columbia
- Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion
- Trash truck stuck under bridge in Manheim Township
- Hershey Medical Center boasts best survival rates in Pennsylvania for heart transplant program