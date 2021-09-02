Tree trimming in Lancaster following Tropical Storm Ida

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tree trimmers are hard at work all over the Midstate today. Wednesday’s storm brought trees down in many spots, including Lancaster County.

Tree trimming companies have been out all day, and while that’s great for business, it’s a struggle to keep up with demand.

“We’ve been going around all day doing crane work. The ground has been pretty saturated, trees tend to not hold up in full bloom. Staying pretty busy,” Jason Brown, Doug’s Tree Service, said.

We got this video in Elizabethtown this afternoon. Trimmers told abc27 that while this is rough, they have definitely seen worse.