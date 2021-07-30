Trike Race fundraiser for United Way of Lancaster County returns

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After missing last year due to COVID-19, the United Way of Lancaster County’s annual Trike Race fundraiser is coming back this September.

Local businesses pay a registration fee to send a team to the event to ride tricycles in a relay race. The proceeds from the event, which will be hosted at Rhoads Energy this year, go towards the United Way’s work benefitting the Lancaster community.

Emily Schaeffer, resource development administrative assistant at the United Way of Lancaster County, said the racers get pretty competitive. Some businesses even hold tryouts for their teams and practice speedily pedaling and scooting their tricycles before the event.

Despite the competitive spirit, the event is still a good time. “It’s fun seeing adults have fun like that,” Schaeffer said.

Photo from the 2019 Trike Race (Credit: Kyle Gamble)

Schaeffer also enjoyed seeing Lancaster’s Mayor Sorace at the 2019 event with a City of Lancaster team. “When you see the mayor and members of her staff and people that anyone would recognize riding a trike I think is great,” Schaeffer said.

Photo from the 2019 Trike Race (Credit: Kyle Gamble)

This year’s race will be the organization’s 22nd annual Trike Race. Last year’s race was canceled due to COVID-19. Sara Yoskoski, director of leadership, giving, and events at the United Way of Lancaster County, is excited for the return to in-person programming.

“I’m really excited, especially as an events person, to be able to start doing something where we can actually start seeing each other in person while following guidelines and keeping everybody safe,” Yoskoski said.

The deadline for businesses to register for the event is July 31. More information is available here.