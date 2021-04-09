Truck and trailer carrying three cars overturn in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County responded to the scene of an overturned truck and trailer on the 200 block of Auction road.

On the scene, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department discovered the truck and trailer were carrying three cars.

The vehicle and trailer were traveling on Auction road when it overturned and striking both a guard rail and a utility pole.

The crash resulted in damage to the truck, trailer, and all three cars on board.

The driver of the truck, Daniel Tineo of New York, was not injured.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests an equipment malfunction was likely a primary cause of the accident.