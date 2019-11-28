Two arrested for allegedly stealing puppies

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested Mackenzie Viera and Conner Verhagen Thursday morning for allegedly stealing French bulldog puppies from a home.

Authorities say a man called police Thursday around 1:40 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle and two people on his property. He determined the two were taking puppies from the building on the 600 block of Wollups Hill Road.

Police conducted an investigation with additional information provided by the victim. Viera and Verhagen were found at their residence in Lancaster. Both admitting to stealing the pups, police said.

The six puppies and their mother, valued at $12,000, were returned to the owner.

Viera, 21, was charged with burglary and theft. Verhagen, 22, was charged with felony theft. Both were charged with conspiracy to commit theft.