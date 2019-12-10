Two beloved members retire from Lancaster police

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Charlie is known to draw a crowd anywhere he goes.

The 16-year-old horse has been with Lancaster Bureau of Police for about the past decade, but Tuesday was his last day in service. Arthritis forced him to call it a career.

“We’ve been all over the parades, events,” said Officer Greg Berry, who has ridden Charlie for the past five years.

Charlie’s calling card through his service has been crowd control and going places cars can’t. Berry said Charlie made an impact in the city with his love of people.

“He loves the public. He loves being out,” Berry said.

Charlie will retire to a private horse farm where he’ll be cared for.

Tuesday was also the last day on the force for K9 Stryker. Stryker was a narcotics dog for the police department for three years.

“In his career, he’s made multiple drug busts,” said Officer Jon Reppert, Stryker’s handler. “On the street, he’s made multiple apprehensions and that kind of stuff. He’s had a full career.”

The plan is to replace Stryker with another K9 in January.