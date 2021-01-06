Two charged in gunpoint robbery of puppies from Lancaster County breeder

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arrested and charged by Indictment with robbery which interferes with interstate commerce, interstate transportation of stolen goods and aiding and abetting, as a result of their alleged October 29, 2020 gunpoint robbery of a Lancaster County puppy breeder and theft of five French Bulldog puppies valued at more than $23,000.

Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 22, and Wilbert Curtis Trey Artis, III, 29, both of Greensboro, North Carolina, are charged with posing as customers seeking to purchase five French Bulldog puppies, allegedly in order to steal the puppies at gunpoint.

One victim recorded the registration of Artis’ and Stimpson’s vehicle which was traced back to a rental company in Greensboro, North Carolina.

A customer of the breeder discovered photographs and videos of the stolen puppies and photos of the defendants on Instagram.

Both defendants were arrested on Dec. 8, by Greensboro Police Department on the bench warrants which had been issues in the Eastern District of Pa.

Both men are currently on home confinement pending trial.

“Robbery at gunpoint is always a severe crime, and in this case the defendants are charged with stealing living creatures at gunpoint – puppies – and transporting them across state lines,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Williams. “These are serious federal offenses which will be strenuously prosecuted by this office. We are thankful to our partners here in Pennsylvania and in North Carolina for their swift investigation and apprehension of these defendants.”

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years’ in prison and a $500,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Ephrata Police Department, and the Greensboro (NC) Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark S. Miller.