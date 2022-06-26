LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District sent a letter on Sunday, June 26 to families about the death of two high school students.

The letter comes from Superintendent Dave Zuilokoski, it stated that two high school students died over the weekend, and the district extends their deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the two students during this time.

The letter did not go into detail about who was involved or how the students died.

The school district will be having grief counselors set up at the Conestoga Valley High School, for students to visit as necessary from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

You can read the statement in full from Superintendent Zuilkoski below:

Dear Parents and Guardians, It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the deaths of two of our high school students over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathy to the students’ families and friends during this difficult time. If your child attended the high school or knew the students who died, we suggest talking to your child about this tragedy. Additionally, parents should be aware of any unusual behavior or a change in the behavior of their child. Signs may include: difficulty or changes in sleeping, inability to concentrate, absentmindedness, irritability, thoughts about death or dying, isolation, withdrawal from normal activities and friends, guilt, fearfulness and worries, use of alcohol or other drugs, and increased risk-taking behaviors. One of the best ways for students to recover is for them to return to a normal routine as soon as possible. At the High School, we are also taking steps to help students who are experiencing strong emotions at this time. Counselors will be available for students to “drop-in” as necessary from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm on Monday, June 27, at the CV High School, to work with any student who needs extra support. Additionally, as we have a healthy relationship with our ministerium, students who would like counseling from members of the clergy should contact their respective church’s office. We greatly appreciate your support as our community grieves these tragic losses. Dave Zuilkoski, EdD

Superintendent