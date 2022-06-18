EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have been killed in a crash that occurred on Saturday morning in Lancaster County.

According to our media partner, LNP, emergency crews were called at around 11:14 a.m to the area of Springville Road, also known as Route 897, and Gault Road in the township.

LNP also has reported that emergency crews confirmed that there were two fatalities because of the crash.

The road is closed at PA 897 in both directions between Meetinghouse Road and Gault Road.