Two dead in Lancaster County crash and vehicle fire Saturday night

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department reported a crash involving a pickup truck and tractor-trailer at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg Borough. While police were responding, 911 dispatchers reported a vehicle fire.

Police and fire rescue crews found 2 victims in the pickup truck. Neither survived, and identities have not been released.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is identified as Cesar Torres of Florida. He was evaluated at the scene and released.

The crash is under active investigation.

Police say crash team members will be on location Sunday. Traffic disruption may occur between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.