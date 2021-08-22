Two dead in Lancaster County crash in Mountville Borough

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people have died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to emergency dispatchers.

They say both eastbound lanes were closed off between Stoney Battery Road and Prospect Road but are now cleared and reopened.

The crash happened around 2:30 Sunday morning on US 30 in Mountville Borough near mile marker 258.

The crash is still under investigation. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved.

