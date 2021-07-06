Two ejected, one killed during fatal Lancaster County car crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash left one person dead and another injured Monday night on Black Horse Road in Paradise Township, Lancaster County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. past Farmview Drive.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a utility pole before rolling over several times. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were ejecting and thrown into a nearby field before the vehicle came to rest on its roof more than 50 yards from the road.

Police documents state the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner.

The passenger was transported to Lancaster County General Hospital for moderate injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

