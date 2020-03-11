Two elementary schools on chopping block as Elizabethtown School Board weighs options for future

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Next to coronavirus, it appears that consolidation is the most fearful c-word for parents in the Elizabethtown School District.

A public presentation on Tuesday outlined two options the district is facing to either consolidate it’s four primary schools into two — closing neighborhood schools Rheems and Mill Road elementary — or keep them open and continue with planned renovations.

“Our decision-making process is focused on what’s best for all students attending the Elizabethtown Area School District,” superintendent Dr. Miclele Balliet said.

Not everyone agrees on what’s best.

“We don’t need these big campus-style schools. It’s a bunch of bull-crap. It really is,” said an EASD parent.

“I cannot imagine a world where Rheems doesn’t exist anymore and doesn’t have students in that building,” said Alyssa Hamilton, an Elizabethtown Area High School senior who attended Rheems Elementary.

The district presented more positive evidence of the community-style system. They said that the system would create space for a full kindergarten, increase diversity and make more efficient use of staff, among several other benefits.

“With the focus on the ability to maximize current supports and staffing K-12 and reduce the school district’s overall long-term debt service, regarding renovations,” Balliet said.

Those renovations are costly. In November of 2018, Public Financial Management assessed the district’s plans to renovate, estimating that all of the plans could add up to $73 million in debt. In order to pay that off, the district said it would need to spend 43 percent of a 3 percent tax hike for eight years.

Although, some people believe the district’s math is fuzzy.

“You need to look through these budgets and proposals with a fine-tooth comb because I can pad the way I want to pad to make sure option one looks better than option two,” said Christine Hamilton, an EASD parent.

The district also noted that three of its elementary schools have the lowest attendance in a three-county region.

“However, we have the highest rating in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, and we have a family atmosphere that we want to maintain for our families and children,” said Danielle Junk-Yost, a Mill Road Elementary parent.

“Evidence-based research shows that they improve student learning. They give us the foundation,” Christine Hamilton said of the neighborhood schools.

Hamilton said Rheems and Mill Road have long provided a strong foundation for memories that can’t be let go of easily.

“I remember, I picked up a fourth leaf clover, and someone said to me, you know, ‘this school really is magic,” Alyssa Hamilton said.

The options were first thoroughly examined after the district’s January 28 meeting, but they said they’ve had financial challenges on their radar since 2008.

The board is expected to recommend which option the district should pursue on March 24, but even if consolidation does happen, the district said the schools wouldn’t close for several years.