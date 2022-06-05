MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Manheim Township.
According to our media partner LNP| Lancaster Online, two people were reportedly stabbed in the 2500 block of Lititz Pike. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 5
Police have not released any other details about this incident as of Sunday afternoon. The severity of those who were injured is also not known at this time.
