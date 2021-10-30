Two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers terminated from positions

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Following an internal investigation at the Lancaster Bureau of Police, Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp have been terminated from their positions as police officers.

According to termination letters obtained by Lancaster Online through a Right to Know request to the city, the officers were fired earlier this month for submitting forged COVID-19 vaccination cards to the department falsely indicating they’d been vaccinated.

Schaeffer received a blank vaccination card from her cousin. She then made a copy and sold it to Lapp for $20. According to the paperwork, Capt. Richard Mendez learned in September that the two “had been openly speaking about having fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.”

Both officers admitted to the forged cards submission in a Sept. 22 interview with police officials. According to paperwork obtained by Lancaster Online, Lapp added that Schaeffer had gotten other fraudulent cards and was possibly selling them.

A check by Lancaster Online into online court documents Friday afternoon did not show criminal charges filed against either former officer.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police report, the former officers violated required standards of conduct and were also terminated for the conduct of unbecoming an officer and for conduct suggesting they are unfit for service as police officers.

Schaeffer was first October 20. Prior to her firing, she held the rank of officer, according to Lancaster Online. Lapp was fired on Oct. 18 and also held the rank of officer prior to termination.