Two Lancaster City police officers terminated for falsifying COVID-19 records

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After an internal investigation, the Lancaster Bureau of Police announced the termination of two officers for submitting false records related to the City’s COVID-19 reporting protocols.

The Bureau says Heather Schaeffer and Benjamin Lapp “violated required standards of conduct, for conduct unbecoming an officer and for conduct suggesting they’re unfit for service as police officers.”

Due to personnel policies, no other information will be available.